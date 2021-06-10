N. J. Cramer and his lovely wife, Mrs. Alice Bullfinch Cramer, are hosting a murder mystery dinner party for 10 guests next weekend, June 19, at the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home in Yankton.
The butler will meet guests at the door at 6 p.m. and usher them into the front parlor where they can nosh on hors d’oeuvres, sip libations and get acquainted with each other. As things warm up, the butler will escort patrons to their seats at the dining room table where a wonderful summer salad will be the next course. The salad will be followed by a sumptuous main course, and finally by the piece de resistance, the dessert.
Sometime, after the meal, as the gentlemen are about to light up their cigarettes and cigars in the back parlor and the ladies are adjourning to the front parlor to talk, a murder is discovered. It is up to the guests to work together to find who perpetrated the noxious deed.
Nelson and Alice are missing two guests to have a complete 10. Who should they invite? If you are interested in dressing like its 1890 and solving a murder, call Veronica at 605-660-5612 for details.
