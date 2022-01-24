• A report was received at 1:44 a.m. Saturday of a fight at a business on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 6:45 p.m. Saturday of the theft of pills on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:48 p.m. Saturday of a fight on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 12:17 a.m. Sunday of a fight on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 1:27 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Kennedy Dr.
• A report was received at 2:14 a.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 9:17 a.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:02 p.m. Monday of a residential burglary on W. 4th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:31 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Deer Blvd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:50 p.m. Sunday of theft on 429th St. near Tabor.
