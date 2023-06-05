BROOKINGS — Miranda O’Bryan was crowned Miss South Dakota 2023 at Saturday night’s competition. O’Bryan is originally from Martin, is a graduate of South Dakota State University, and is a news anchor for KOTA Territory News/KEVN Black Hills FOX.
In addition to her scholarship of $8,000 for winning the competition, O’Bryan was a preliminary on-stage conversation winner Friday evening ($500) and the overall interview award winner ($1,000). She also received a $500 award as the top fundraiser and the $1,000 Quality of Life award.
First runner-up was Carly Goodhart of Sioux Falls, garnering a $6,000 scholarship, while second runner-up was Payton Steffensen of Sioux Falls, receiving a $4,000 scholarship.
Third runner-up was Baylee Dittman of Spearfish, receiving a $3,000 scholarship, and fourth runner-up was Rio Snyder, who was not present for the coronation.
Twenty women from across the state competed for the title. All won scholarships, totaling nearly $45,000. Each of the non-semifinalists received a $500 scholarship.
O’Bryan will represent South Dakota at the Miss America Competition in early 2024.
Also, Nevaeh Kee, 17, Miss Missouri River’s Teen, was crowned Miss South Dakota’s Teen Friday evening. Her talent for the competition was singing, and her community service initiative is Elder Abuse Awareness. She will be a senior at Faulkton High School this fall, and her grandmother is Marcia Rhoden. The title comes with a $2,000 scholarship.
First runner-up was Briley Steffensen of Yankton. She received $1,500 in scholarships.
Second runner-up went to Crimsun Hotz of Pine Ridge, earning $1,000 in scholarships. Third runner-up was Amelie Wilcox of Rapid City, taking home a $750 scholarship. Fourth runner-up was Natalie Biegler of Timber Lake, winning a $500 scholarship.
