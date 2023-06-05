BROOKINGS — Miranda O’Bryan was crowned Miss South Dakota 2023 at Saturday night’s competition. O’Bryan is originally from Martin, is a graduate of South Dakota State University, and is a news anchor for KOTA Territory News/KEVN Black Hills FOX.

In addition to her scholarship of $8,000 for winning the competition, O’Bryan was a preliminary on-stage conversation winner Friday evening ($500) and the overall interview award winner ($1,000). She also received a $500 award as the top fundraiser and the $1,000 Quality of Life award.

