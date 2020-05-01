Yankton Boy Scout Troop No. 133 has canceled its monthly scrap newspaper and aluminum can collection that was to be held Saturday, May 2, 2020. Troop leaders apologize for any inconvenience this may cause as they are being mindful of the safety of the Scouts and community by following BSA guidelines.
However, they will be available at Riverview Reformed Church parking lot, 1700 Burleigh, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, if you would like to drop papers or cans off.
If anyone needs paper picked up, call and they will work out arrangements to have an adult pick it up.
For more information about the newspaper and aluminum can collection, call Dustin at 605-661-8216, Greg at 605-857-9396 or Vern at 605-760-5627. Your cooperation is appreciated in not dropping papers off at any time without making prior arrangements.
