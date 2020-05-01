Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.