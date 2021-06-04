100 Years Ago
Sunday, June 5, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 5, 1946
• Crops in Wagner are in the best of condition due to a total of 3.68 inches of rain which has fallen at intervals since May 22.
• Pres. J. Howard Kramer of the Southern State Normal school in Springfield spent two days in Chicago this past week taking care of final details for the emergency housing units to be installed on the campus soon. The units will be used to take care of housing needs of married G.I. students.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 5, 1971
• Yankton’s National Guardsmen, members of Battery C, 1st Battalion, 147th Artillery, are heading west today for a two-week training session in the Badlands of South Dakota.
• The term of Mrs. Alma Burke, Yankton County superintendent of schools, expires June 7. She has held the office 21 years, 1942-47 and 1955 to the present. The office of county superintendent will be discontinued at the end of the regular term for which Mrs. Burke was elected.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 5, 1996
• Rick Weiland, former state director for Sen. Tim Daschle, won the Democratic primary and will face Republican John Thune to replace U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson. Tim Johnson will be challenging Republican incumbent Larry Pressler this fall for a U.S. Senate seat. Yankton businessman Jim Abbott, however, was thwarted in his attempt for the House seat, despite receiving 78% of Yankton County votes.
• The Yankton Christian Women’s Club will be holding a “Summer Survival” brunch at Mount Marty College’s Roncalli Center for $4.50. Young talents will perform a piano recital for entertainment, and there will also be several speakers explaining how to thrive instead of just survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.