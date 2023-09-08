The Yankton School Board will discuss the budget and other funding issues at its Sept. 11 meeting.
The agenda includes the following items:
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 9:00 am
• a slide show presentation for the renewal of the current opt-out;
• authorization of a tax levy request;
• adopting the 2023-24 school district budget;
• considering changes to three YSD policies.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the YSD Administration Building on West City Limits Road. The public is invited to attend or can watch the meeting online.
The agenda can be found on the school district website.
