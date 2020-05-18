In Monday’s COVID-19 update, South Dakota reported 40 new positive tests, including two more in Union County and one new case in both Bon Homme and Yankton counties.
Union County now has 62 known cases, with 25 cases recovered.
Yankton County’s number of cases rose to 41, of which 26 are recovered.
Bon Homme County’s new case has brought its total to five known cases. The previous four are recovered.
South Dakota reported its 40 new cases Monday on 486 new tests for a test infection rate of 8.2%.
Overall, South Dakota has now reported 4,027 COVID-19 cases on 29,045 tests for a test infection rate of 13.8%
No new deaths were reported Monday. The state’s toll remained at 44.
Four new hospitalizations were reported Monday. There have been a total of 318 hospitalizations, with 77 cases currently hospitalized.
The number of active cases in the state is 1,199.
In Nebraska, 128 new positive tests were reported as of late Sunday, giving the state a total 10,348 known cases.
Nebraska has processed a total of 67,649 tests for a test infection rate of 15.2%.
No new deaths were reported late Sunday after the state recorded 16 deaths the previous three days. The state toll remains at 123.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), 63 new cases were reported along with one new death. The county has reported 18 COVID-19 deaths to date.
