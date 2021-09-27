Development Proposal Will Proceed Slowly

City officials are interested, but in no hurry, to develop a tract of land along Broadway Avenue.
During Monday’s regular meeting of the Yankton City Commission, the board expressed comfort with moving ahead with the draft request for proposal (RFP) it had sought two weeks ago regarding development of 7.4 acres of land in the 2500 and 2600 blocks of Broadway Ave. This land is adjacent to the Yankton Cemetery.
Due to her work with the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) and ongoing international archery events this month, Mayor Stephanie Moser was not present for the regular meeting or the preceding work session Monday. Commissioner Nathan Johnson was appointed mayor pro tem for both meetings.
Community & Economic Director Dave Mingo said that it could take some extra time to have a finalized document and to move forward with any proposed developments.
“We have been made aware of past cemetery association actions that may or may not influence the timeline that this can be on,” he said. “There may be the need for additional steps in this process. We have not seen anything to this point that would change the direction the commission has taken so far as far as potentially making this property available.”
He did not elaborate on what these actions were or what extra steps may be needed, but noted that the process could take time as his office and City Attorney Ross Den Herder do further research.
“The plan at this point, if you so choose, based on the direction from the last meeting, would be to continue moving forward,” Mingo said. “Just plan on it taking a couple of extra meetings to get through the process. That may, in fact, not be the case, but we continue to do the type of research and investigation necessary to fully vet that consideration.”
Mingo added that the RFP, so far, resembles most other RFPs with a couple of exceptions.
Commissioner Ben Brunick said he wants to make sure the process yields the best project possible, if one is to occur.
“I’m worried of shoving this through in a tight timeline and not allowing everyone a chance to take a look at this,” he said. “It’s a heck of a piece of property and I want to make sure that whatever gets put into there is going to be the best possible scenario for the town, and I think that might take some time to fill it.”
He said that he has no problem at all with the city taking it’s time.
“It’s been vacant forever,” he said. “I don’t see any reason for us to have to shove it through and expect to try and get it done by the end of the year. … The general public — everyone — has just found out that this is potentially open, and I want to make sure the general public, everyone, has an opportunity to think about its potential or a potential development because I don’t think everyone has been thinking it was going to be available.”
Mingo clarified that the commission will have the right to reject any and all proposals if the governing body doesn’t feel the proposed developments are right for the land.
“You could end up with three or four proposals and one of them looks better than the others, but if it still doesn’t meet the commission’s expectations, you could reject all of them in this process,” he said.
Johnson said he’s also comfortable with moving forward.
“If we need to take a little more time to make sure we’ve done all the research necessary, that’s fine,” he said. “From my perspective, I’m fine with proceeding down this path.”
No formal action was taken on the item.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved a professional services agreement with Stockwell Engineering for the Westside Park Concept Plan;
• Approved a recommendation for city employee health insurance;
• Approved a change order for and close out of the Spruce Street project.
• Approved completion of a State Water Plan application;
• Approved a hangar lease land transfer;
• Approved a special events parking request from Harvest Halloween;
• City Manager Amy Leon announced a potential quorum at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Complex for a draw party as part of the Hyundai World Cup Finals. No official city business will be conducted. She implied there could be additional events which could lead to a quorum in connection with the World Cup Finals, which last through Sept. 30;
• The board, along with members of the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department, recognized the retirement of firefighter William “Bill” Ziegler after 28 years of service with a proclamation. During this time, Public Works Director Adam Haberman was also recognized for 14 years of service with the fire department.
