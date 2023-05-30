Karen’s Hope

Members of Karen’s Hope (in blue shirts) met Maverick’s family at Lewis & Clark Lake in May. Front Row, from right to left: Heather Hochstein, Nathan Olson, Zach Engen holding Maverick Biel, Jaycie Biel, Susan Foxhoven and Madison Biel. Also pictured: Melissa Cowman, Gerrold Biel, Nichole Skovly (purple shirt for reference), Derrick Biel (White shirt for reference), Renae Villagomez, Emily Carlson, Kandie Saugstad, Jesus Villagomez, Krista Wilbur, James Raney, Greg Saugstad and Joshua Skovly.

The annual Karen’s Hope Memorial Ride is back this weekend, raising money for its youngest recipient yet, a 3-year-old on the road to recovery after a life-threatening fall earlier this year.

The event is set for June 3 at Mojo’s Third Street Pizza. Registration for the Poker Run begins at 11 a.m. with kickstands up at noon and a live band and street dance to follow. Also Saturday, Karen’s Hope will raffle off a Winchester Model 10 gun with custom walnut stock.

