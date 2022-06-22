The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for aged 6 months to 4 years is approved and now available at Yankton Medical Clinic in Yankton.
Parents of children 6 months to 4 years are encouraged to take advantage of scheduled COVID Vaccine Clinics on Thursday, June 23, or Thursday, June 30, in Yankton Medical Clinic Pediatrics department from 1-2:45 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made by calling Pediatrics at 605-665-5538.
If parents are not able to attend the scheduled Covid Vaccine Clinics, appointments can still be made by calling Yankton Medical Clinic Pediatrics at 605-665-5538 to schedule a more convenient time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.