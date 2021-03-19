ooked Thursday on a facility hold for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
• Alan Feimer, 21, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Fred Greger, 47, Wagner, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Michael Robinson, 50, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for ingesting a substance other than alcoholic beverages for the purpose of becoming intoxicated.
• Traun Cook Sr., 37, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold and a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Lance Lopez, 33, Pierre, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Abby Briscoe, 21, Vermillion, was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.
• Sue Keffer, 50, Scotland, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license.
