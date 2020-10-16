• A report was received at 3:49 p.m. Thursday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 5:04 p.m. Thursday of a person burning plastic items on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 2:13 a.m. Friday of a vehicle break-in on Locust St.
• A report was received at 9:10 a.m. Friday of a storage unit break-in on Piper St.
• A report was received at 10:26 a.m. Friday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:59 a.m. Friday of the theft of guns, money and a chainsaw on Locust St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:31 a.m. Thursday of assistance with a forgery case from Bon Homme County.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:39 p.m. Thursday of an assault north of Yankton.
