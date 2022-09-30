Spark, a coalition of representatives from a variety of human service organizations, is hosting its next Community Conversation on Friday, Oct. 7. The meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. at the United Way Community Impact Center, 920 Broadway Avenue, Suite 1, Yankton.
Join them for a discussion with the Department of Labor and Regulation about the services they offer in the Yankton community. Featured presenters are scheduled to include: Lacey Johnson, Office Manager, S.D. Department of Labor & Regulation along with Department of Labor & Regulation staff; Edward Thomas, Veteran Employment Specialist — Department of Labor and Regulation; and Ben Klusmann, Veteran Employment Specialist — Department of Labor and Regulation
