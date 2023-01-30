LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recognizes January as National Birth Defects Awareness Month. It raises awareness about birth defects and highlights the efforts made to improve the health of individuals affected by these conditions across their lifespans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that birth defects occur in about 1 in every 33 infants born in the United States each year. A birth defect is a structural change that affects one or more parts of the body. Most often they develop during the first three months of pregnancy, when the baby’s organs are forming and can lead to problems in overall health, or how the body develops and functions. While not all birth defects can be prevented, individuals can take steps to reduce their risk of having an infant born with a birth defect by staying healthy and creating healthy habits before and during their pregnancy.

