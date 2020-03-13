100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 14, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 14, 1945
• Completing two full days of appearances and lectures on the Yankton College campus this morning was Mrs. Doris Eaton Mason, sculptor and lecturer on sculpture, who tours colleges or the country under the sponsorship of the Arts Program of the Association of American Colleges.
• A marked index of better times has been the large number of farms sold here (Springfield) in the last two years. It is reported that the Federal Land Bank has disposed of most of its holdings in this area and many of the insurance company farms have also been sold.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 14, 1970
• There was enough water in the Missouri River for the start of the navigation season Friday but no tows had yet entered the river, Elmo W. McClendon, chief of the Army Engineers reservoir control center, reported. McClendon said water will be released from Gavins Point Dam in time for navigation between Omaha and Sioux City.
• Coach Bob Winter’s Yankton High School Bucks last night scored a 72-58 victory over the battling Canton C-Hawks to earn themselves a berth in the State “A” Tournament at Sioux Falls next week.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 14, 1995
• Organizers of the Wings Over the Platte celebration hope the subject of the annual celebration — sandhill cranes — stay in Nebraska long enough to be seen by the 650 people signed up to participate in this year’s event. The area’s unusually warm weather has brought the migratory birds back to Nebraska earlier than usual as they make their yearly journey from Texas to Canada.
• A possible public vote on two competing tax plans could be the first of its kind in South Dakota, state officials say. The proposed July 11 election would allow voters to pick how to raise $40 million for property tax relief: with a 4 percent medical services tax or a one-half-cent raise in the state sales tax.
