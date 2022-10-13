VERMILLION — The Sierra Club’s Living River Group invites the public to a presentation with Dr. Carter Johnson and his new book from Yale University Press, “The Ecology of Dakota Landscapes.” Johnson will speak on Monday, Oct. 17 in the Kozak Room of the Vermillion Public Library at 7 p.m. Dr. Johnson will also speak at a biology seminar in USD’s Churchill-Haines 101 at 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.
The book, co-authored with Dennis Knight, blends natural history and human history in the Northern Great Plains into a beautifully illustrated, comprehensive work that will be valued by ecologists, geographers, natural historians, land-use managers, conservationists and environmental scientists, but also by students, farmers and ranchers.
