At least four area schools in northeast Nebraska are reportedly closing due to the possible presence of the coronavirus.
According to the Cedar County News, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Holy Trinity School in Hartington will be closed until the end of the week due to possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Meanwhile, Hartington-Newcastle schools posted the following message on Twitter Tuesday night: “There has been a potential exposure of the COVID-19 virus in the community. Because of this, as a precaution by the Health Department, there will be no school at Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools on Wednesday, March 11, and Thursday, March 12. There will be more information to come out very soon that will be posted on the school website. We will notify your [sic.] when that information is posted.”
Also, Crofton Community Schools announced on Twitter late Tuesday night it would not have school for the rest of the week due to a “presumptive positive test of COVID-19 of a student …” It was unclear if this was in any way connected to the Hartington case.
