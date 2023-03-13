City Commission Updates Wastewater CMAR Contract

The city is fine-tuning a contract for professional services regarding renovations to the wastewater treatment plant.
During its regular meeting, the Yankton City Commission voted unanimously to adopt changes to the contract for professional services with engineering firm HDR.
City Manager Amy Leon said this doesn’t raise the price of the contract for the city, but it still makes some significant changes.
“There was a change in the amount of liability — the dollar amount of liability we have assigned in the contract to HDR,” she said.
She said liability figures were raised from around $5 million to $7.5 million.
“There were some slight changes to some language,” she said. “That’s all of the substantive change.”
Yankton City Attorney Ross Den Herder said Monday’s action was to help cover the city’s bases.
“Given the federal money involved in this, this is kind of a dotting of i’s and crossing of t’s just to make sure if all of our contract paperwork was evaluated, there’s an official paper trail showing approval of the final version of this agreement,” he said. “We also required HDR to increase their minimum limits of liability insurance significantly. We thought that was kind of critical in case there was a major component of this that were to fail down the road — better protection for the city.”
Environmental Services Director Kyle Goodmanson told the commission that the project continues to inch closer to dirt being turned on the $44.5 million renovation.
“With the amount of funding out there, we’re worried about contractor availability, so we have been pushing forward with the proposal process,” he said. “The proposal has been out for advertisement. One of the requirements of the proposal is the CMAR (construction manager at risk) contractor has to do a site visit. We’ve actually got four of those site visits scheduled and completed one (Monday).”
During the meeting’s public comment section, the board also head remarks from resident Pat Grant, who brought forward concerns about the city’s lack of codes for rental housing units.
“There are numerous problems — plumbing, heating, leaking roofs,” she said. “I’ve personally experienced all of those and so have many of our fellow citizens. Yet, we have absolutely no recourse in Yankton. Other cities, including our sister city of Vermillion, have codes and they have an enforcement mechanism so a renter can have some place to go when there is a problem.”
Grant did not add any direct examples of issues, but asked the city to look into potentially pursuing rental codes and an enforcement mechanism in the future.
“I know we have many good landlords in Yankton,” she said. “But to be honest, we also have some slum properties that are not fit for anyone.”
Being that the issue was brought up during public comment, the commission could not have a formal discussion or take action on the matter Monday night.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved an amendment to the Joint Powers Solid Waste Agreement;
• Approved proposed updates to the city’s personnel manual;
• Approved the election board for the city’s municipal election;
• Approved the purchase of two mowers and a truck.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.