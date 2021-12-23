A Big Money Boost

The Yankton City Commission ended 2021 on a high note at its last meeting of the year Friday.
The November revenue report published Thursday showed a 22.51% increase in sales tax revenue over the same period (Oct. 1-31) last year. Cumulatively for 2021, sales tax numbers showed a 10.99% total increase over January-October of 2020.
“We had a really great month in November again — and that’s all three pennies — for the year so far,” City Manager Amy Leon told the City Commission. “We’re excited about that.”
The three pennies Leon mentioned refer to first and second penny taxes plus Yankton’s Bed, Board and Booze (BBB) tax.
“When we look at just the first and second pennies, we were up 22.79% for the month, and cumulative 10.47%,” she said. “Then Triple B for the month up 18.11%, bringing our cumulative difference up 19.4%.”
Due to increases in operational costs and projects, it’s a great way to end the year, Leon said, but the expectation is that December sales tax numbers will be strong because of the holidays.
An example of the expense increases being seen by city staff include the amount of a bid award for a steel walking floor trailer for the transfer station approved by the commission Thursday, she said.
“The City Commission approved the purchase of a walking floor trailer in the amount of $84,704,” Leon told the Press & Dakotan in an email. “In 2018, the same type of trailer was purchased for $65,002, and in 2020 it was $68,788.”
Not only are costs rising, but delivery of the trailer is a year out, she noted.
A look at some of the other cities in South Dakota shows that overall sales tax numbers are up.
Finance Officer Al Viereck pointed out that the average for sales tax in the state’s top-10 First Class cities is an increase of 15.27%, which seems a lot higher than Yankton’s until you remove Sioux Falls and Rapid City from the equation.
“Because of their sales, if you take those two cities off, the average drops all the way down to 8.4%, and we’re at 10.99%,” Viereck said. “So, other than trying to compete with Sioux Falls and Rapid, we’re doing really well.”
“We are doing really well, and I think that’s a reflection of a couple of things,” Leon told the Press & Dakotan after the meeting. “One, I think people in Yankton are staying in Yankton and doing more things in Yankton. There’s also the reality that I notice when I go places: the costs of things have increased.”
Though it’s probably a combination of both, Leon said she hoped it was more that people are shopping and doing things locally.
“I also think that in some regards, wages have gone up, so there is maybe a little bit more disposable income right now,” she said. “It is also the holiday season, so we do see typically an increase in November-December.”
The BBB tax probably benefitted from the many sporting events this fall, as well as holiday visitors and good weather, Leon said, adding that the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center’s hosting of the world archery tournament likely also contributed to those revenues.
The challenges facing Yankton in the coming year are likely the same ones facing many communities across the nation, including workforce issues and the ability to move quickly to offer competitive wages, she said.
Leon noted a couple of other areas doing well revenue-wise.
“People are still building and doing home-improvement projects, so we have positive construction numbers,” she said. “Also, our Recreation market, because we were told and we know that being outside is an OK thing and safe to do — so a lot of our outdoor recreation is really more popular than it typically is.”
Also, Yankton’s industries have done well, Leon said.
“We’ve stayed open, we’ve stayed productive and I’m hoping it’s going to continue to grow,” she said.
Also at Thursday’s meeting:
• Recently promoted Commander Monty Rothenberger attended the meeting for Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote, who was out, and was recognized by city commissioners;
• The commission approved a special events (on-sale) malt beverage retailers license and a special (on-sale) retailers license for one day, Dec. 31, for The Center.
• The commission approved a base-salary adjustment and step plan for Fraternal Order of Police Union-represented employees for 2022 and 2023.
