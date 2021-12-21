County Takes Next Step With Medical Cannabis

With little fanfare, the Yankton County Commission made history Tuesday night by approving its first six licenses for medical marijuana, which South Dakota voters approved in the November 2020 general election.
However, county officials brought up key questions which lie ahead for the license holders and those who use medical cannabis.
By a 4-0 vote, Commissioners Joe Healy, Wanda Howey-Fox, Don Kettering and Dan Klimisch approved the applications. The fifth commissioner, Cheri Loest, joined the meeting later and was not present for the presentations and votes.
Marijuana has already become a major issue for the 2022 South Dakota Legislature, according to Klimisch.
“I serve on the executive board (as treasurer) of the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners,” he said. “There are no less than 50 bills dealing with marijuana.”
The proposed legislation ranges from modifications on medical cannabis to full recreational marijuana usage, Klimisch said.
Yankton County Deputy State’s Attorney Deb Lillie noted that the marijuana must be grown in South Dakota and can’t be imported from elsewhere.
Howey-Fox, an attorney, noted the state law raises an unanswered question for those intending to grow it. “Where will you get your seeds?” she asked one applicant, pointing out that it’s illegal to bring seeds from out of state to begin an operation.
“It’s a gray area,” she noted.
The applicant, Troy Johnson, agreed. “It’s a gray area, and we’ll need to nail it down,” he said.
In a review of the cannabis ordinance, Yankton County allows for 10 licenses in each category — dispensary, cultivation and manufacturing — with Nov. 10 as the effective date of the zoning ordinance for cannabis operations.
The county applications must now go to the state for final approval, Lillie said. “It’s up to them when they apply to the state. … But anyone who is approved tonight must have their application to the state within 90 days of the Nov. 4 date, so they have until Feb. 4,” she said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the following applications were approved:
• a dispensary license to Mike Barkl of A 2 Z, LLC;
• dispensary, cultivation and manufacturing facility licenses to Troy Johnson, Amy Johnson, Amanda Johnson, Estelle Johnson and Michael Feimer for Happy Flower Healing, Inc.;
• a dispensary license to Kristen Koak and Lauren Soukup for Root 52; and
• a cultivation facility application for Nathan Eastman of RiverBend Edge, LLC.
Barkl will locate his dispensary near the Highway 81-46 intersection in northern Yankton County, about 15 miles north of Yankton.
Barkl noted his proposed site offers a convenient location with easy access for customers. In addition, he noted a number of other advantages: a distance from school districts and their facilities, no place for adolescent loitering and a nearby Department of Transportation (DOT) station which provides added security.
“It will be a great business,” Barkl said. “It won’t ruin lives, and it will be therapeutic.”
Barkl has paid his application deposit and completed the paperwork. Healy noted the applicant had listed hours of operation as 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., whereas the county ordinance lists allowed hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Barkl indicated he would comply with the ordinance and adjust his hours accordingly. “I’ll go with the law,” he said.
During a time for public comment, Dale Hebda spoke in favor of Barkl’s application.
“The location is on the far end of Yankton County,” Hebda said. “We don’t know what (northern neighbor) Hutchinson County will do, but there could be additional revenue drawn from a neighboring county.”
Hebda also vouched for Barkl’s character.
“I know Mike is motivated and hard-working, and this is a positive location for a dispensary,” he said.
In reviewing the Yankton County ordinance, Healy said Barkl met all of the application requirements. As a follow-up question, Lillie asked Barkl whether he held an active liquor license.
“I did two years ago, for one year, but it’s not current anymore,” he replied.
The proposed dispensary will be located in a commercial district, Healy said, with the operation plan including items such as employee expectations and training, along with security procedures.
“The state will go through requests more than us (as commissioners),” Healy said. “Location is our major concern.”
The Happy Flower Healing application lists Estelle Johnson as the CEO, Troy Johnson as the general manager, Amy Johnson as the farm manager, Amanda Johnson as the sales manager and Feimer as a board member and property owner.
During Tuesday’s presentation, Amy Johnson, Amanda Johnson and Feimer appeared before the commission while Troy Johnson joined the meeting by Zoom.
Healy checked whether the proposed operations would lie within a municipality, and he found they would be located outside the city and beyond extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ).
The commissioners approved each one of the three license applications.
For Root 52, Kozak and Soukup said they hold a building permit, but their structure hadn’t been constructed yet. They would need to wait for the end of winter, anticipating their foundation would be laid in March, and it would take another six to eight weeks to complete preparations for a start-up date of May or June.
The site is zoned lakeside commercial and, while there are no nearby residences, the business would be located close to a residential district, the county officials said.
The final application, RiverBend Edge, would run a cultivation facility at 3300 West Eighth Street in a lakeside commercial district. Eastman described the location and layout of the facility, with the owner giving his approval for the cannabis site.
The proposed cultivation site has shared building space but not shared office space and has a shared parking lot but only its own outside access, Eastman said.
Lillie noted the commissioners had approved a large number of licenses at one time Tuesday night. As the process moves along, county officials will need to remain aware not only of the limits on numbers but also the sites and whether operations are becoming too close to each other or in areas that would violate the county ordinance.
“You’ll need to start keeping track,” she said.
For example, the Yankton County commissioners approved two operations along Highway 52, Lillie said. Rapid City maintains a map with an overlay of current and proposed locations, she added.
“As we go forward, the county has approved a batch of them that need to go to the state within 90 days,” she said. “From now on, it becomes a rolling process, with first come, first served. You continue accepting applications and hearing them until you reach the 10 (limit in a category).”
At this point, Yankton County Deputy Auditor Valli Stockland has been marking the applications with dates and numbers. Those who come after the limit is reached could still be considered if previously-approved applicants need to withdraw or close.
Klimisch said he expected similar questions and concerns across South Dakota with the introduction of medical cannabis.
“It’s a new process for everyone,” he said.
Other business items included:
• Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek receiving permission to submit a Stone Church Bridge replacement application;
• Veterans Service Officer Cody Mangold receiving approval to solicit funds for replacing the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) van; and
• The commissioners hearing the IMEG bridge inspection report for the county, with Kettering responding that the report didn’t portray an accurate picture of the deteriorating four major James River bridges in Yankton County.
