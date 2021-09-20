South Dakota recorded five new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths, none of which were reported in the Yankton area, raised the state toll to 2,105. South Dakota has posted 36 COVID-related deaths so far this month.
The number of active cases rose to 7,927, while active hospitalizations dropped by 7% to 202.
South Dakota reported 446 new COVID infections Monday.
Yankton County posted 13 new cases, the eighth time since Aug. 24 the county has seen a double-digit rise in positive tests. Four new recoveries were recorded, with the number of active cases climbing to 104.
New cases in other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +5; Clay County, +7; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +3; and Union County, +9. Also, Turner County saw its case total amended downward by one.
The University of South Dakota online portal Monday posted 12 active cases (10 students, 2 staff), down one from Friday. The number in quarantine/isolation was 17 (-2), including three on campus (+1).
In Monday’s weekly update of the DOH’s community spread map, both Bon Homme and Turner counties rose from substantial to high, meaning every South Dakota county in the Yankton area was back to high community spread. Statewide, 58 of South Dakota’s 66 counties showed high community spread, up five from last week.
