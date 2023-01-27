The Yankton High School theater department will present a public performance of this year’s one-act play entry, “Radium Girls,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the YHS Main Theater.
There is an admission price, but Yankton School District staff, adult and student activity passes will be accepted.
