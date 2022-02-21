City Opens ‘22 Strong

While Yankton has faced a number of challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the last two years, one area generally hasn’t faltered — sales tax revenues.
With the first numbers of 2022 released late last week, it seems that this trend could continue in early 2022.
In January, the City of Yankton recorded $1,150,158 in total sales tax revenues — the highest returns the city has ever recorded and an 11.24% increase over the same month in 2021. This marks the second time the City of Yankton has recorded more than $1 million in revenues for the month of January. The last time the city recorded negative growth was December 2020.
The recording period covers the latter half of January and the first half of February.
January’s numbers were also very much in line with how the city finished 2021, up 11.14% over what was recorded in 2020.
However, there are mixed reasons for the extraordinarily good numbers of late, as City Finance Officer Al Viereck pointed out to the Press & Dakotan in January.
“We’d be wrong if we didn’t equate some of that to inflation,” he said. “I’m hopeful it’s more than just inflation. I think it’s that the economy is starting to crank back up again and people are starting to get out a little bit.”
One other number that stuck out in January was BBB (bed, board, booze tax) income. Yankton recorded $56,322 in BBB tax revenues, a 12.50% increase over the same month in 2021. Over the previous three years, the city hasn’t typically recorded a $56,000 month until later in the spring or mid-summer.
Officials are hopeful overall for the coming year’s returns, but more conservative estimates still remain a mainstay in formal planning.
“Sales tax revenue, a significant revenue source in the General Fund, is estimated at a 5% increase in 2021 and 3% increase in 2022,” the adopted 2022 budget reads. “Supply chain interruptions and shortages resulting from COVID-19 and other political and economic conditions lead us to remain cautious in year ahead. Inflation has impacted many goods and services and it is uncertain whether this will be transitory or a permanent economic condition.”
Attempts to reach city officials were unsuccessful Monday due to the Presidents Day holiday.
The positive start to the year isn’t exclusive to Yankton.
Among the state’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, none saw negative growth in January. This includes Aberdeen, which — partly due to an exceptionally strong 2020 — was the only one of these cities to finish 2021 below the previous year.
On the high end of the spectrum is Huron, which recorded 38.08% in growth over last January, while Vermillion recorded the smallest growth, up 8.02% over the same month in 2021.
