The next chapters in the careers of two South Dakota National Guardsmen opened in Yankton Saturday afternoon.
During a ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Yankton, 1st Sgt. Kurt Bies relinquished his duties as first sergeant of Bravo Battery to 1st Sgt. Aaron Walberg during a “change of responsibility” ceremony.
Walberg discussed his role with the Press & Dakotan as an incoming first sergeant.
“Your primary responsibility is to assist the commander in getting all of his goals and accomplishments taken care of,” he said. “You take care of the battery. Basically, it comes down to (making sure) the soldiers have the ‘beans and the bullets,’ making sure they’re equipped, trained and ready to perform their job whenever they’re needed.”
He said that the responsibility has long been a part of his goals.
“It’s a pretty big task,” he said. “It was something that, when I first joined the Army 20 years ago, it was kind of the position I decided that is the one you’ve got to get if you want to have a successful career,” he said. “I figure if you make first sergeant, you’ve done something spectacular. There’s only nine enlisted ranks, so making E-8’s kind of a big deal.”
But Walberg said it’s also a learning opportunity for those around him.
“It’s just a chance to pass on all of the knowledge and all of the skills that you’ve built over your career down and basically train and continue to train soldiers beyond your time,” he said. “It’s a chance to leave a legacy — not necessarily off of awards or anything like that — but the discipline and the training and the values of what it is to be a soldier. You can instill that in an entire battery.”
Requisitioning this position after two years, Bies told the Press & Dakotan that there’s some mixed emotions about leaving the battery that he started with more than two decades ago.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet moment,” he said. “Bravo was my original unit that I joined in 1988, so it was good to come back from Joint Force Headquarters to do this for two years on a waiver,” he said. “I definitely don’t want to leave my home unit to go back to Joint Force Headquarters, but it’s just a point in my career where I need to take the next step forward and allow 1st Sgt. Walberg to come in and advance his career as well.”
He said he enjoyed his time in Yankton.
“It was a pleasure to come back and be the 1st Sgt. for the best battery in the state of South Dakota,” he said.
