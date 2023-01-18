When tragedy strikes, special people react using their passion, time, and talents to help where they can. This is true of Rich Larson, Board President of the Yankton Contact Center. Seeing the need to provide guidance and leadership, Rich stepped up to fill the organization’s Interim Executive Director position in addition to his other volunteer duties.

Rich has played a key role in the Yankton Contact Center’s mission to help those in need within Yankton County. He began as a volunteer who worked within the organization’s emergency food pantry and was soon asked to serve as a Board Member to help execute larger goals. Then, serving as interim director, Rich has been essential in day-to-day management, in efforts - alongside fellow board members - to recruit a new Executive Director, develop a strategic plan, and promote the Yankton Contact Center’s growth, impact, and future success.

