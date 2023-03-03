Small Grains

Cronin Farms plants directly into stubble left by their small grain crops. This crop residue protects the soil, aids moisture retention, and builds soil organic matter.

 Courtesy photo

PIERRE — When Cronin Farms partner Tregg Cronin takes the long view of his operation, he knows that including a small grain in his rotation can lead to higher profitability.

“Consistently we see a yield bump following that year of wheat and, in our case, following those two years of wheat,” Cronin said. “When you look at it as a system over a three- or five-year time frame, for us especially, the net returns on that whole system almost always outweigh just a simple corn-soybean rotation.”

