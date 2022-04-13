100 Years Ago
Friday, April 14, 1922
• Two miles of the Meridian highway road from Yankton north to the county line have been completed by the graders in the 16 days they have been working up to last night. The outfit started a mile and a half this side of the Jim River and established their camp there, about nine miles from Yankton. They have a little city of three dining cars and kitchens, ten sleeping cars and a portable shanty, a blacksmith outfit, four big stable tents, and their grading equipment.
• Bags filled with sand have been prepared at the Meridian Highway bridge site and will be taken over to the site of Pier 7 and sunk around the up-stream end of the cutting edge as a precaution against further scouring by the current.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 14, 1947
• A unique organization has been formed by the Lake Andes High School girls who act as baby sitters. They organized and elected officers. In their club the telephone number of each member is given and a uniform price of .25c an hour before midnight and .35c after 12 has been established. The girls are not superstitious as there are 13 members.
• Yankton the “Bridge City” extends a cordial welcome to some 400 Rotarians and their families from this region, representatives of 41 Rotary Clubs which comprise this 119th District of Rotary International, who are gathered here today to attend the annual Rotary District Conference.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 14, 1972
• Park and Street Department personnel have recently completed work at Riverside Park. The outfield of the men’s softball field has been leveled and seeded, as has the area south of the road through the park. The Street Department has finished the installation of the boat ramps and the L-shaped dock system.
• Northwestern Bell Telephone manager in Yankton, John Silvernail, explained a TV phone to guests at an open house in Bell Telephone’s new plant in Yankton on Thursday. Patrons using these newest telephones may tune in on the person whom they are calling, watch themselves as they talk or blank the screen so the caller cannot be seen.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 14, 1997
• A forecast of mostly dry conditions this week was some consolation Sunday for flood watchers still on alert at lakes and rivers in South Dakota. While the James River was showing steady or slightly lower readings, about 40 Yankton County families on the James River were preparing for the impact of rising water on the Missouri River as the Army Corps of Engineers releases more water from Gavins Point Dam.
• The Yankton High School Science Olympiad team won first place in the South Dakota Science Olympiad competition held on the campus of the University of South Dakota Saturday, April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.