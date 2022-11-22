Freeman Woman Pleads No Contest In Dog Attacks

OLIVET –- A Freeman woman pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges connected to her dogs mauling a pedestrian, but a judge rejected her effort to enter pleas for her son who failed to appear in court.
Second Circuit Judge Doug Hoffman of Sioux Falls presided over Tuesday’s proceedings.
Denise Schild, 63, and Dawson Schild, 33, face charges connected to a June 13 incident in which Denise’s three pit bull mix dogs attacked 56-year-old Aleta Starner of Freeman.
Around 6:30 a.m. that morning, Starner was walking near the Freeman Community Center when the dogs mauled her, resulting in 63 bites and 17 injuries. Starner was taken to the Freeman hospital’s emergency room.
In anticipation of the Schilds’ trials, Starner and other witnesses appeared Tuesday in the courtroom. The judge noted Starner’s presence and that she has apparently healed well from her injuries.
Starner has filed a civil suit against both Denise and Dawson Schild for her injuries. Starner’s suit didn’t contain a specific dollar amount of damages she was seeking.
On the city criminal charges, Denise Schild appeared Tuesday in court by telephone from New Mexico. Under an agreement, she was charged with two misdemeanor counts of allowing dogs to run at large, rather than the original three counts.
She told the court she did nothing wrong but was pleading no contest merely to put things behind her.
“Ninety-nine percent of this case is false information, but I’m tired of fighting it,” she said.
Denise Schild said she was representing her son in court, saying the arrangement had received the blessing of Freeman City Attorney Mike Fink.
“I’ll be speaking for both of us,” Denise said, referring to Dawson. “I worked out a deal with Mr. Fink.”
The city attorney later told the Press & Dakotan he had not agreed to such a proposal.
During the proceedings, Hoffman rejected the idea and said the younger Schild needed to speak for himself, or at least have an attorney.
“Dawson needs to be here, advised of his rights and taken through the process,” the judge said.
Hoffman asked the elder Schild if she knew her son’s location. She responded that Dawson was outside South Dakota, but she didn’t know where.
“He’s not ever coming back to South Dakota for any reason whatsoever,” Denise said.
“Do you know his phone number?” the judge asked Denise, seeking another way of contacting the defendant.
She replied that she didn’t have it or know it at the moment.
“And you don’t want to share it?” the judge asked.
Because of Tuesday’s missed court date, the judge issued a bench warrant for Dawson’s arrest on the municipal charges should he appear within the Freeman city limits.
The judge ordered a $200 bond, noting Dawson still faces the charges and would be held accountable to appear in court at a future date.
As the dogs’ owner, Denise Schild said they were her responsibility. However, she maintained she did nothing wrong leading to the attack on Starner.
“Nobody let them out (of the house),” she said, adding she didn’t know how the dogs made it outside.
The judge found her guilty and ordered her to pay $40 under the city ordinance. The violation carries a $20 fine per dog.
In addition, the court ruled in favor of the City of Freeman’s civil suit against the Schilds, seeking $2,364.44 reimbursement for impoundment of three dogs and putting them down. The Freeman Police Department had maintained custody of the dogs, who were kept at a Sioux Falls facility.
The ruling was “for one or several,” meaning either Denise or Dawson Schild could pay the full amount, or they could cover the judgment together.
Denise Schild disputed the judgment, saying it wasn’t her responsibility.
“That wasn’t my choice, the impoundment,” she told the court. “It was the city’s choice.”
Denise Schild had taken the three dogs in question to her niece in Yankton, who was unaware of the Freeman incident. Upon learning the details, the Yankton woman contacted the Schilds to retrieve the dogs immediately.
The authorities had received a tip that the dogs may have been at the Yankton location. When law enforcement arrived at her door, the niece turned the dogs over to authorities.
The Freeman City Council held a July hearing in which it decided to euthanize the dogs. In order to allow the Schilds another avenue of due process, Hoffman heard the arguments in circuit court and ruled he found the Freeman council had not violated its ordinances.
The judge said he couldn’t overturn the city’s decision, at which point Denise Schild became angry at his ruling and at Freeman residents in the courtroom, including Starner.
The dogs have since been euthanized, according to the Freeman Police Department.
Besides the alleged Freeman municipal violations, Dawson Schild faces Hutchinson County misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing police, jailer or firefighter; and one count of a false report to authorities. He allegedly hid the dogs as part of an effort to keep and transport them from law enforcement.
In addition, Hutchinson County had previously charged him with failure to appear, a misdemeanor.
Starner and other witnesses say the attack involved four dogs, but authorities have only located three dogs. Fink said the fourth dog may have belonged to another person and became part of the pack.
In court papers, Freeman police officer Jonathan Slevin alleges four dogs were running at large in the early morning hours when they mobbed Starner and mauled her.
Starner received treatment at the Freeman hospital. Slevin observed “she was covered in bites and lacerations from head to toe.”
Starner told the officer she was on her morning walk and was passing the community center “when she was attacked from behind by four different dogs all at once.” The woman said she attempted to run away, and a passing motorist scared off the dogs.
Starner said she went straight to the ER after the attack. Her injuries were photographed and documented in detail by the hospital staff, Slevin said in court papers, adding she gave him access to her medical report.
“Aleta was bitten 17 different times, including lots of lacerations, scratches and abrasions,” the officer said. “The doctors used about nine different sutures to close up all of Aleta’s deeper injuries.”
After leaving the hospital, Slevin went to the local veterinarian and gathered rabies vaccination records to help identify the dogs and ensure they were properly vaccinated.
During Tuesday’s proceedings, Fink read a summary of facts. At the time, Denise Schild indicated the door blew open during the night, allowing her dogs to get outside.
Hoffman took into account Fink’s summary and Denise Schild’s “no contest” plea. The judge found the facts support the charges, and the defendant had made an informed and voluntary plea.
Therefore, the judge issued a guilty verdict from the bench.
A third defendant in the case, 21-year-old Damien Scorzafava of Sioux Falls, has been convicted on two misdemeanor charges related to the pit bull attacks.
Scorzafava was accused of helping conceal and move the dogs and in making false statements to law enforcement.
He was convicted after a one-day trial at the Hutchinson County courthouse in Olivet. He was found guilty of one count of aiding and abetting in the crime obstructing law enforcement and one count of false reporting to authorities.
Both are a Class 1 misdemeanor, with a maximum punishment on each count of one year imprisonment in a county jail and a $2,000 fine.
Judge Patrick Smith set a Nov. 14 sentencing in Olivet. However, Scorzafava failed to appear at his sentencing, according to the clerk of courts office.
A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest, with the judge setting a $2,000 cash bond.
