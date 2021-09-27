COVID Booster Shots Available In Yankton Area

COVID-19 booster shots are now available to select groups in the Yankton area.
Last week, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky officially endorsed all federal recommendations to allow certain at-risk populations to receive the Pfizer/Comirnaty vaccine as a booster shot to help fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID.
Walensky’s decision overrode the CDC internal committee’s recommendations to exclude medical and front-line workers from recommended groups for boosters.
The recommendations came from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after it analyzed the safety and immune response data of some participants in the original clinical trial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The committee also reviewed real-world data on the vaccine’s efficacy provided by both U.S. and international sources, including the CDC, the UK and Israel, according to the FDA.
When administered six months after the original dose, the Pfizer/Comirnaty booster shot in 200 participants ages 18-55 demonstrated an appropriate immune or booster response to help protect vaccinated individuals against breakthrough infections of COVID, according to the FDA.
“Breakthrough infections, though rare, are happening,” Avera Sacred Heart Hospital’s (ASHH) Infection Prevention Coordinator Liz Healy said during a media briefing Monday. “They are burdensome for the people that experience them. You’re out of work; your kids are out of school.”
The biggest argument for providing a booster is that health authorities believe the Pfizer vaccine is working well to protect the at-risk populations that have received it, Healy said.
At the end of August, the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older. That vaccine will now be marketed as Comirnaty, according to the FDA’s website.
Booster shots are currently available to select, qualifying individuals at Avera Family Group Medicine, Walgreens, Walmart and Hy-Vee in both Yankton and Vermillion, and Sanford Vermillion Medical Center.
“This is just for people who received the Pfizer vaccine as their primary series and have received both doses,” Healy said. “If you’ve received the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are not eligible for a Pfizer booster.”
Healy said she expects those vaccines will be authorized for boosters in the future.
The COVID booster-shot effort will not be done in phases like the original vaccinations. All included populations can get their booster as soon as they qualify.
The Pfizer/Comirnaty vaccine can be given as a booster shot at least six calendar months after the completion of the primary series for the following groups:
• individuals aged 65 years and older, long-term care facility residents and individuals ages 50-64 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 because of underlying medical conditions. Qualifying underlying conditions include cancer, cerebrovascular disease, COPD, diabetes type 1 and type 2, heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease and cardiomyopathies), obesity (Body Mass Index or BMI greater than 30), pregnancy, and current and former smokers;
• Individuals aged 18-49, who have underlying medical conditions, determined by their individual risk or the benefits the vaccine would give them;
• individuals ages 18-64, who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings. Qualifying groups include essential workers, frontline and non-frontline workers such as healthcare workers (including physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, psychologists, emergency medical services, personnel assistance and aid), social workers, optometrists and speech pathologists), as well as teachers, daycare workers and those who work in or live in congregate settings (homeless shelters, long-term care facilities and prisons), paid and unpaid workers who interact within less than six feet of others, including caregivers of frail or immunocompromised individuals.
Avera does not plan to organize any large-scale COVID vaccination clinics as it did in the spring, nor does it plan to notify the people who have already had shots about the possibility of a booster, Healy said.
It is not necessary to get the booster from the same location as the original vaccination, but proof of vaccination is necessary.
Those who can’t locate their vaccination cards can contact their vaccination provider and request an additional copy, or they can obtain a copy of their immunization record from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The move to make booster shots available should in no way detract from the importance of being vaccinated in the first place, Healy said.
“The vast majority — throughout the nation, certainly in Yankton County, but also in South Dakota — of the people that are in our ICUs right now are unvaccinated,” Healy said. “We’re finding over and over again that people who have had the infection think that they’re covered and are delaying vaccination because of that. They are eligible to get sick again from another variant. That immunity is not lasting as long as we want.”
For information on getting a booster shot, visit www.vaccines.gov. To obtain immunization records in South Dakota, visit www.doh.sd.gov/family/childhood/immunization/request-record.aspx. These include any COVID vaccination.
