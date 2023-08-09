100 Years Ago
Friday, August 10, 1923
• The latest improvement made by Dr. G.S. Adams, Superintendent of the Yankton State Hospital, is the opening of an Occupational Therapy Department. This is in charge of Miss Emma Howard of Fulton, Missouri.
• Victors in the first golf tournament of the Yankton Golf and Country Club enjoyed the fruits of their victory Thursday evening in a four course chicken dinner at the Portland hotel, when they were entertained by the members of the losing team. Forty-five golf players gathered in a dinner which may set the precedent for historic banquets down through the ages. It was a good dinner.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 10, 1948
• July was the biggest month in the history of the Yankton bridge, or the Meridian Highway bridge as it was once named. Total receipts during the month of July were $17,001.75 and the size of this figure is explained in an accompanying traffic and revenue report which shows that 26,366 vehicles crossed the bridge during the past month.
• Warning tickets are now being given to parking violators in Yankton and if the situation becomes more serious, violators will be faced with court action, Chief of Police Ed (Babe) Sampson said today. Motorists persist in parking within fire lanes and alleys, Sampson said, and within the past few days warning tickets have been the only notification of the violation. If these conditions continue more drastic action will be taken.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 10, 1973
• The Association of South Dakota Museums has lined up key historians from around the country for the 1973 State Museum Workshop, scheduled Sept. 27-29 in Yankton. The workshop will focus on the interpretation of South Dakota history by museums, and is a preliminary step to museum participation in the American Bicentennial in 1976. One of the nation’s foremost agricultural historians, Gilbert Fite, president of Eastern Illinois University, will speak on agricultural history.
• Jerry Van Zee won top overall livestock showmanship honors and Dennis Gant took second place in the final judging of the Charles Mix County 4-H Achievement Days in Lake Andes Thursday.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 10, 1998
• Yankton and Hutchinson counties have received funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the state for infrastructure damaged in the storm and flood disasters in 1995 and 1997. Yankton County received $4,383 as the final payment to repair a bridge on a road in Marindahl Township that was damaged in 1995. The B-Y Water District in Hutchinson County received $34,487 for repairs for 1997 flood damage.
• An Australian in the U.S. to get a little more experience now has a hefty payday for his trouble. Nick O’Hern bounced back from a disappointing 73 Saturday to shoot a 68 Sunday and win the 25th Hillcrest Pro-Am. O’Hern pocketed a $13,000 payday.
