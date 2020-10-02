The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work to replace the bridge over Dry Creek on 418th Avenue in Hutchinson County is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 5. The site is located eight miles east of Parkston and 1.5 miles south of Highway 44.
The roadway will be CLOSED to traffic through the construction zone between 277th Street and 278th Street for approximately six weeks and motorists will have to find an alternate route.
The work includes replacing the bridge with a precast box culvert, approach grading, pipe culvert replacement, and necessary erosion control.
The project has an overall completion date of Nov. 27, 2020.
