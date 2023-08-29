HURON — Celebrating South Dakota farms and ranches, information on the South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Health Plans, free ice-cold water and a family scavenger hunt are just a few things you can find on South Dakota Farm Bureau Avenue at the South Dakota State Fair Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 2023, in Huron.
The activities begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. when the South Dakota farm and ranch recognition program will honor farms and ranches that have been owned by the same family for more than 100 years. The event takes place at the Farm Bureau/Dakotaland stage on the east end of Farm Bureau Avenue.
All week, fairgoers can stop by the SDFB trailer in front of the Nordby Building on the west end of Farm Bureau Avenue for ice cold water, a chance to learn about policy priorities, information on the SDFB Health Plans and other benefits of being a SDFB member.
Informational sessions on SDFB Health Plans will take place on Thursday, Aug. 31, at noon and Saturday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. on the Farm Bureau/Dakotaland stage.
A scavenger hunt promising a family adventure will also be going on during fair week. Fair goers are encouraged to pick-up a scavenger hunt worksheet at the SDFB trailer in front of the Nordby center or at the FFA Ag Adventure Center. The scavenger hunt includes a fun journey to learn about South Dakota farm animals on the fairgrounds.
More information about South Dakota Farm Bureau can be found at sdfbf.org.
