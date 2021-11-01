Program Offers Students Free Schooling, Job Opportunities

This week, high school students in southeast South Dakota can learn how to use a full scholarship opportunity to build a career in the Rushmore State.
The “Build Dakota Roadshow,” held today (Tuesday) and Wednesday, will present 30-minute interactive assemblies at eight area schools. Students and parents can learn ways the program can connect them with training, employers and jobs — at no cost to them.
The roadshow is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation and the Yankton Thrive organization. The school visits feature representatives from Lake Area Tech in Watertown, Mitchell Tech, Southeast Area Tech in Sioux Falls and Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City.
To qualify for the scholarships, students must attend a high-need career program at one of the state’s four technical colleges, according to Build Dakota Program Manager Deni Amundson. In return, students agree to work in that field in South Dakota for three years.
The scholarship funding comes from philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, other donors and the State of South Dakota, according to Rita Nelson, workforce development director for Yankton Thrive.
“We have been able to set up events like this (road show), which has given us the opportunity to reach countless communities, potential students, and interested businesses and economic development professional alike,” she said.
Today’s school visits include Gayville-Volin at 8:30 a.m., Vermillion at 10:15 a.m., Alcester-Hudson at 12:15 p.m. and Dakota Valley at 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s visits include Avon at 8:30 a.m., Bon Homme at 9:30 a.m., Yankton for two sessions at 11 a.m. and 1:10 p.m., and Freeman at 2:30 p.m.
In addition, Yankton Thrive is hosting a casual networking social from 4:30-6 p.m. today at the Boat House (301 E. 3rd St., Yankton) for employers, students, parents and teachers. The event is intended to provide more information to local employers about the program’s benefits.
Others welcome to attend are industry CEOs and human resources professionals, economic development professionals, potential employers and high school administrators, Nelson said.
The Yankton region is quite familiar with the Build Dakota scholarships, as a number of its students have used the program in recent years, Nelson said. Those recipients have entered fields such as agriculture, construction, health care and manufacturing.
The program benefits many parts of the state’s economy and labor force, including Yankton, Nelson said.
“The Build Dakota Scholarship Fund was established to assist South Dakota in overcoming the workforce shortage by providing training, through full-ride scholarships, for students of all ages in high-need fields,” she said.
“The Build Dakota Scholarship is a successful career-building and workforce-recruiting program. It’s a win/win for both the students and the employers.”
The roadshow not only provides more information on Build Dakota but also helps students consider careers right for them, according to Julie Fleek, the Department of Labor’s regional career advisor in Yankton.
Fleek helps K-12 students learn about the workforce. She assists them with career exploration and determining a path after high school, whether it’s attending a post-secondary school or directly entering the workforce.
Fleek invited Amundson to present the half-hour interactive assemblies. The topics discussed will be:
• The “workforce shortage” in South Dakota and the opportunity created for young people;
• Options for following that opportunity;
• Importance of career exploration prior to starting college;
• Review industry partner programs;
• Talk about technical college in general and answer questions and dispel myths.
Scholarship recipients can start their careers with a supportive employer, learn on the job during summer internships and graduate without heavy debt, Nelson said.
In turn, employers invest in students who want to earn a degree and skills in a high-demand, fast-growing career, she added.
Build Dakota partners with businesses across the state, allowing them to use the program’s funds for potentially matching them with scholars, Amundson said.
“An industry sponsor is not a requirement of the program,” she said. “Students of any age interested in one of the high-need programs are encouraged to apply.”
The application window is Jan. 1-March 31, 2022. For more information, visit www.builddakotascholarships.com
