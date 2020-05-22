100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 23, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 23, 1945
• An invitational junior-senior prom to be held in the high school auditorium this evening will mark the close of social activities among high school students for the school term, and attending will be upperclassmen and their invited guests.
• The call for American Legion Junior baseball players has been sent out by Orval Hanegan, Yankton high school basketball and football coach, and all interested youngsters are requested to report at Riverside diamond tomorrow evening at 7:00 for practice.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 23, 1970
• An Alaskan setting and menu were featured at the Arnold Frier home Monday evening when friends came together to pay farewell respects to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Winslow, who are leaving soon on a two-year assignment with the Bureau of Indian Affairs “somewhere” in Alaska. In Alaska, the couple will be locating in a remote region not yet specified, to teach grades 1-8. Their pupils will be Eskimo and Aleutian Island people.
• “Wait Until Dark,” first production of the Lewis and Clark Playhouse, will open Friday, June 12, in the Bonfils Arena Theatre at Yankton College, according to an announcement by James Wilcox, Playhouse director.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 23, 1995
• Alcohol sales at Sertoma Park remain on hold. Yankton City Commissioners voted 4 to 4 with one abstained to deny an application to transfer a retail (on-off sale) malt beverage license from David Kokesh to Brett Johnson due to an incident involving a raccoon.
• As an American Indian making breakthroughs in AIDS research, Judy Gorbert offers a role model for Nebraska Indian Community College students. However, she is hoping her message and example become reality for the college’s students through her role as program director for the Alliance for Minority Participation.
