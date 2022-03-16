Delmont Board Stymied In Draft Ordinance Discussion

DELMONT — An agenda item at the March 7 Delmont Town Board meeting went undiscussed, due to a clearer understanding of the statutes referring to documents examined in a public meeting.
The document appeared on the agenda as “Draft Ord. #0-3-02 (Not for public viewing yet),” but a check by The Delmont Record with the South Dakota Newspaper Association Executive Director Dave Bordewyk found that to proceed as planned would be illegal.
According to 1-27-1.16, “If a meeting is required to be open to the public pursuant to (Sec.) 1-25-1 and if any printed material relating to an agenda item of the meeting is prepared or distributed by or at the direction of the governing body or any of its employees and the printed material is distributed before the meeting to all members of the governing body, the material shall either be posted on the governing body’s website or made available at the official business office of the governing body at least twenty-four hours prior to the meeting or at the time of the material is distributed, whichever is later ...”
Violation of the law is a Class 2 Misdemeanor.
At the time the agenda item was to be discussed, the board entered executive session for a legal matter, and former Finance Officer Linda Laib (who has been working with the new finance officer for training purposes) was called in with the board, apparently to tell them who had advised her that a draft ordinance would be permissible to be kept from public view.
When the board re-entered the public session, President Lynette Ellingson said the draft ordinance information was sent by e-mail message only to her from the city attorney, and “it is not yet available for public discussion.” She said any movement on the ordinance would be public, “per the attorney’s instructions.”
At no time was the topic of the ordinance revealed during the meeting, and when asked what it was, Ellingson replied with the draft’s number, 0-3-02.
However, prior to the public meeting, the newspaper reporter asked Laib and was reluctantly told that it was Delmont’s nuisance ordinance that was the topic. At a recent prior meeting it had been mentioned that the ordinance needed to be tightened up so that it would not be as easy to work around or violate repeatedly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.