The January meeting of Spark will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the United Way, 920 Broadway, Yankton.
The Community Conversation topic will be East River Legal Services (ERLS). Featured presenters will be Lea Wroblewski, executive director of ELRS, and Kaitlin Cordell, an ERLS intake specialist.
