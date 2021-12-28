• Jacob LeFebvere, 43, Yankton, was arrested Monday for breach of conditions.
• Craig Mastenbrook, 34, Yankton, was arrested Monday for breach of conditions.
• Brett Sack, 60, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving with a revoked license and one a probation hold for court services.
• Timothy Cadotte, 59, Flandreau, was arrested Monday for breach of conditions.
