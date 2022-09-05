HURON — The South Dakota State Fair Foundation is excited to announce the ‘Raise the Shed’ fundraising campaign to help build The Shed. The Shed will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron and serve as a multi-purpose facility for other livestock and equine events outside of the fair.
The fundraising goal is $3 million.
“We have an opportunity to build a facility that will highlight the sheep industry and impact the fair for generations,” said Peggy Besch, State Fair Manager. “It is time for us to rally together and ‘Raise the Shed!”
The ‘Raise the Shed’ campaign includes several donor opportunities for all donation levels including show arena naming rights, donor wall sponsorships, and a wool wall. For more information on how to donate visit: www.sdstatefairfoundation.com
The planned, 40,000-square-foot, multi-use facility will include a show arena, room for up to 1,000 head of sheep, an educational center, concrete flooring, and restrooms. The indoor educational center will provide a place for interactive learning, information on the sheep industry, opportunities in agriculture, and our state’s rich agricultural history.
The former Open Class Sheep Barn has been demolished and project planning and design for The Shed is underway. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held during the 2023 fair.
For additional information about the project or questions about the ‘Raise the Shed’ campaign please contact Peggy Besch, South Dakota State Fairgrounds Manager at 605-353-7340 or peggy.besch@state.sd.us or visit the www.sdstatefair.com.
