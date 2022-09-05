HURON — The South Dakota State Fair Foundation is excited to announce the ‘Raise the Shed’ fundraising campaign to help build The Shed. The Shed will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron and serve as a multi-purpose facility for other livestock and equine events outside of the fair.

The fundraising goal is $3 million.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.