Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild
Call to Order: The Feb. 24, 2020 meeting of the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild (DPQG) was called to order at 7:02 p.m. by President Peggy Anderson at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Refreshments were provided prior to the meeting by Kathy Sheldon, Edith Troxel, Lori Connot, Eileen Honner and Dianna Klassy.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: The theme of “Love and Marriage” featured quilts with a Valentine theme or made for a wedding gift (pictures posted by Jan Koehn on DPQG Facebook page). Thirty one members were present for roll call.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: Correction to the January minutes: The Menno QOV group presented a QOV to a resident in the Mitchell nursing home, not the Menno nursing home. No corrections were offered for the treasurer’s report. They will be placed on file as per Robert’s Rules of Order.
Announcements/Communications: President Anderson announced two upcoming workshops in the region: 1) Jen Shaffer in Huron May 1 &2, and 2) Ricky Timms in Omaha July 18 & 19. Members were reminded to review the appendix emailed for accuracy and bring any proposed corrections to next meeting. A chair is also needed for the charity committee.
Committee Report Updates: Detailed committee reports sent by committee chairs to guild secretary, Angie Hejl, were compiled and emailed to members via DPQG newsletter prior to the meeting. Updates at the meeting are as follows:
• Program Committee: Sandy Hoffner reported that March sew & tell will be “With a little bit of luck.” Joyce Brunken will present the March program on T-shirt quilts.
• Activities Committee: Twelve more quilted door hangers for Walnut Village are needed for March. Door hangers are also still needed for April. With the completion of the March and April door hangers, Walnut Village will have a complete set of door hangers for each month of the year and this project will be completed.
Unfinished Business
• QOV request: Lori Connot moved that the chair of the QOV committee be able to purchase materials as needed without a motion to approve each purchase as long as there are sufficient QOV funds in the Guild account. Dawn Atkins seconded and motion carried.
• T-shirts for quilt show: Having t-shirts printed for the quilt show was discussed. Questions arose about what the charge would be to put the guild logo on t-shirts, whether t-shirts should be made to be sold at the show and whether lanyards might also be considered? More information will be gathered and these questions discussed further at a future meeting.
• Flanagan workshop: The trunk show will be held at Christ the King Church at 7 pm on June 5. The Jamaican Star workshop will be June 6. The cost is $40 and April 27 is the deadline to sign up or withdraw. A sign-up sheet was circulated for volunteers for the trunk show and workshop. Materials and supply list will be emailed to participants. Participants were reminded not to precut any materials before the workshop.
New Business
• Charity quilts: Sandy Hoffner received a request from Dr. Mary Milroy for a quilt for fundraising for the Women’s Health Forum “All Women Count.” Sandy provided a quilt provided by the family of Donna Henseler and will get contact information to let Donna’s family know. There was a request from the Optimists for twin and youth size (approx. 63” x 87”) for needy children. Janet’s group and Sue Gregersen volunteered to donate some quilts.
• Quilt Show (Sandy Hoffner and Peggy Anderson): Sub-committees reported the following:
— Vendor (LaVonne Halvorsen) — Seven table spaces are still available.
— Raffle Quilt (Mary Ellen Hornstra) — Raffle quilt is nearly completed.
— Challenge Quilt (Barb Martin) – Packets will be available for $3. Fabric is gold, theme is superstar, and there will be 40” x 40” size limit (specific details will be provided in package). Awards will be in categories of most thematic, most patriotic, and most embellished. There will also be a viewer’s choice award. August meeting is deadline for submission.
— Bucket Auction (Pat Morton and Sue Gregersen) — Donations are being accepted at every meeting.
— Scrap Dive (Kathy Sheldon) — Members are encouraged to bring any scraps they wish to donate at upcoming meetings including larger pieces. The committee will price items.
There will be a quilt show set up meeting with all committee chairs and co-chairs.
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Linda Tronvold; the prize was a pattern book.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn at 7:51 p.m. was made, seconded, and carried.
Next meeting: Feb. 23, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 305 West 25th St.
Program: Jan Koehn presented a program on “Sewing with Cork.”
INTERCHANGE
Interchange held its regularly scheduled weekly meeting on Monday, March 2, 2020, at noon at Minerva’s. There were 18 members present. The meeting was called to order by President Shannon Viereck and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
During announcements Kristi Tacke representing 100 Women of Yankton announced the next distribution meeting will be held at the Elks Club on Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. Paula Tacke from the Mead Cultural Education Center shared their upcoming Feed Your Mind Series Event on Friday, March 6th at noon. The topic will be “The Wounded Knee Battle/Massacre” presented by Dakota Daughters. Julie Amsberry of Yankton Area Arts shared the current exhibit at GAR Hall celebrates youth art and artists from Yankton High School. The exhibit will be on display through April 14 with a special reception honoring the students and teachers on Friday, March 6, from 5-7 p.m. YAA will also be hosting a class on Ukrainian Egg Painting on March 28 from 1-4 p.m. Sheila Kuchta from the Avera Sacred Heart Foundation announced the annual Roses Just Because program is happening now through March 13. Roses are $25.
Hostess Lindsay Flannery, VP of Patient Care Services at Avera introduced guest speaker Jan Arens. Jan is the Program Director of Wound Care at Avera. Her presentation was about the importance of having a wound clinic and Hyperbolic Oxygen Therapy in Yankton and the successes they have seen with wound care patients by improving healing rates.
The next regular meeting of Interchange will on Monday, March 9, at noon in Minerva’s. Nancy Wenande of Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) will be the hostess and speaker, updating attendees about YAPG.
