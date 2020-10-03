South Dakota recorded 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday, according to the daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Both Turner and Union counties reported one new death. For both counties, it was the second death reported in four days.
The new South Dakota deaths marked the second time in three days that double-digit deaths were reported. The state toll now stands at 248.
Meanwhile, South Dakota recorded 464 new infections Saturday, with Bon Homme and Union counties both adding 10 new cases.
Here are summaries for area South Dakota counties according to the DOH website:
• Bon Homme County — 10 new cases (108 total), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 1 new recovery (72), 0 new deaths (1), 35 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 8 new cases (206), 1 new hospitalization (42), 1 new recovery (143), 0 new deaths (0), 63 active cases;
• Clay County — 5 new cases (581), 0 new hospitalizations (17), 3 new recoveries (532), 0 new deaths (7), 42 active cases;
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (99), 0 new hospitalizations (17), 1 new recovery (67), 0 new deaths (1), 31 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 1 new case (119), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 2 recoveries (77), 0 new deaths (2), 40 active cases;
• Turner County — 2 new cases (181), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 1 new recovery (141), 1 new death (4), 36 active cases;
• Union County — 10 new cases (454), 0 new hospitalizations (32), 12 new recoveries (366), 1 new death (9), 79 active cases;
• Yankton County — 3 new cases (464), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 4 new recoveries (359), 0 new deaths (4), 101 active cases.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday, Cedar County recorded six new infections (96 total), Knox County added four new cases (188) and Dixon County reported two new positive tests (98).
Other South Dakota statistics for Saturday:
• Total Cases — 23,986 (+464);
• Active Cases — 4,112 (+125);
• Recoveries — 19,626 (+328);
• Hospitalizations — 1,615 ever hospitalized (+27); 215 currently hospitalized (-5);
• Testing — 286,134 total tests (+3,621); 198,019 individuals tested (+1,758).
Meanwhile, Nebraska saw its biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 infections Friday with 792 new cases, according to the DHHS.
The previous one-day high was 697 infections recorded on May 7.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the toll at 493.
Other Nebraska statistics reported late Friday included:
• Total Cases — 46,977 (+792);
• Active Cases — 12,394 (+522);
• Recoveries — 34,090 (+270);
• Hospitalizations — 2,379 (+23); 232 currently hospitalized (+5);
• Testing — 644,632 total tests (+9,945); 470,281 individuals tested (+5,705).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.