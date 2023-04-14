Court Denies Third-Party Defense In Case
Cristian Baitg/Adobe Stock

PIERRE — A Wagner woman charged with murdering her 3-year-old daughter in 2019 cannot use expert testimony to show a 10-year-old boy could have committed the act, the South Dakota Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday.

Amanda Hernandez, now 26, planned to use the expert witness to show the boy had the capabilities to commit murder despite his young age. The state has opposed the effort, known as a third-party perpetrator defense, saying the facts aren’t there to connect the boy to the crime.

