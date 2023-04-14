Court Denies Third-Party Defense In Case

PIERRE — A Wagner woman charged with murdering her 3-year-old daughter in 2019 cannot use expert testimony to show a 10-year-old boy could have committed the act, the South Dakota Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday.
Amanda Hernandez, now 26, planned to use the expert witness to show the boy had the capabilities to commit murder despite his young age. The state has opposed the effort, known as a third-party perpetrator defense, saying the facts aren’t there to connect the boy to the crime.
Hernandez stands charged in the August 2019 death of her daughter, identified in court records as A.H. The boy has been identified as N.M. Among the charges against her, Hernandez faces one count of second-degree murder, a Class B felony with a mandatory life sentence and an optional $50,000 fine.
After nearly three years, the case has not yet gone to a jury because of legal questions surrounding the third-party perpetrator defense.
Hernandez’s effort to use the expert witness in her defense was taken to the Supreme Court for an intermediate ruling. With the high court’s decision this week, the proceedings can now move forward in Charles Mix County.
The court ruled 5-0 to reverse the circuit court’s decision and send the case back to Charles Mix County for further proceedings. Associate Justice Patricia DeVaney wrote the opinion, with the other justices — Chief Justice Steven Jensen and Associate Justices Janine Kern, Mark Salter and Scott Myren — concurred, or agreed.
The Supreme Court ruling focused on two questions:
(1) Whether the circuit court misapplied the rules governing third-party perpetrator evidence when considering the admissibility of proffered expert witness testimony;
(2) Whether the circuit court abused its discretion by allowing expert witness testimony to serve as a conduit for otherwise inadmissible evidence.
The Supreme Court found the circuit erroneously applied rules in admitting the expert’s testimony, and the court abused its discretion. There, the high court reversed the circuit court’s ruling and remanded it for further proceedings.
Besides second-degree murder, Hernandez faces the following charges:
• Two counts of first-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a $50,000 fine;
• One count of aggravated assault–bodily injury with indifference to human life, a Class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine;
• Or in the alternative, one count of abuse/cruelty to a minor less than 7 years of age (an alternative count), also a Class 3 felony.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
The Supreme Court included case information with its decision.
The circuit court made a preliminary ruling that Hernandez could provide testimony from an expert witness on the capacity of a 10-year-old alleged third-party perpetrator to have killed A.H. The expert’s opinion was based in substantial part upon an analysis of the 10-year-old’s prior behavior and other acts.
The state requested an intermediate appeal from this ruling, which the high court granted. The case was argued April 27, 2022. The opinion was filed Wednesday.
Because this case came as an intermediate appeal, the facts are taken from the pleadings and reports contained within the record.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2019, Hernandez found A.H. lying unresponsive and cold to the touch in the bottom bunk of the bed in which she had been sleeping. Law enforcement officers responded and determined A.H. was dead.
Hernandez was arrested and charged by complaint Aug. 19, 2019.
According to the forensic pathologist who conducted A.H.’s autopsy, she had multiple injuries, including contusions, abrasions and lacerations on her face and head; bruises on her back and abdomen; hemorrhages around her brain and eye; a fractured femur and a lacerated liver that was the fatal injury.
Hernandez and A.H. had been living in the home of Sidnae Webster for around two weeks prior to A.H.’s death. Webster’s children, N.M. (age 10), J.M. (age 8), and N.M. (age 6) also lived in the home.
Hernandez has another child, S.P., but S.P. was not staying at Webster’s house the night before A.H. died and was not there at the time of A.H.’s death.
The night before A.H. died, it appeared Hernandez went out with her friend, Andrew Shields, and Webster was at the home with her children and A.H. through the night. Webster left sometime in the morning between 8-9 a.m. to run an errand and, at this time, Hernandez had not yet returned home.
Around 10:30 a.m., Webster returned to the home, as did Hernandez and Shields. Hernandez and Shields were both intoxicated and fell asleep on the couch in the living room, and Webster went to sleep in her room. Webster’s children were in her room with her, and A.H. was asleep in the bottom bunk of a bunk bed in the second bedroom. The second bedroom was accessible by separate doors from both Webster’s room and the living room.
None of the adults or children in the home discovered that A.H. was unresponsive until Hernandez woke up and checked on her shortly before 1:30 p.m.
MAKING MOTIONS
The State and Hernandez offer different theories regarding when A.H. received the injuries that caused her death.
The State contends that A.H.’s injuries occurred sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and that Hernandez inflicted the injuries. Hernandez argues that the injuries were inflicted by a third-party perpetrator sometime between 6:30-9:30 a.m., which was before Hernandez returned to the house.
Hernandez alleges that Webster’s 10-year-old son, identified as N.M., inflicted the injuries upon A.H. that caused her death. Hernandez theorizes that N.M. injured A.H. while Webster was absent from the home and before Hernandez and Shields returned to the house.
In April 2020, Hernandez filed three motions, which played an important role in the appeal, the high court said in its opinion. The defense sought:
• access to a number of N.M.’s Department of Social Services records, school records, counseling records and juvenile delinquency records and materials;
• a pre-trial ruling on the admissibility of evidence regarding her third-party perpetrator theory that N.M. caused A.H.’s death;
• requesting permission to retain a psychiatrist or psychologist as an expert witness regarding the effects of domestic violence on children.
In support of her motions, Hernandez advised the court that N.M. had witnessed his father assaulting his mother on multiple occasions. The defendant also contended that requested records and reports would show N.M. had exhibited classic behaviors and aggression associated with “those who have been exposed to domestic violence.”
In addition, Hernandez requested the testimony of an expert regarding the effects of domestic violence may have on children, which she said would support her third-party perpetrator theory.
She identified Dr. Trevor Stokes, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist specializing in child behavior, as her expert witness. She also identified statements N.M. made during a forensic interview showing he was in proximity and had the opportunity to harm A.H.
Finally, Hernandez intended to introduce several prior acts of N.M. showing he had a motive to fatally injure A.H. and a history of reacting to others with severe aggression. The defendant contended the information showed relevance in identifying A.H.’s killer.
The prosecution resisted all three motions.
The state argued N.M.’s records were confidential or privileged, and the information was irrelevant, unnecessary and prejudicial.
The state asserted the expert opinion was based on improper evidence and was inadmissible. The state further argued that denying Hernandez’s request for an expert would not affect her right to present a defense.
The court granted Hernandez’s motion for an expert witness on a limited basis, allowing the expert to provide a preliminary outline of his anticipated testimony.
Following receipt of Stoke’s preliminary report, the state objected and argued that his report contained inadmissible evidence. In addition, the state claimed the testimony “was outside the bounds of traditional syndrome testimony” because Stokes “tailored his opinions to N.M. specifically.”
In August 2020, the circuit court granted Hernandez’s motion to offer third-party perpetrator evidence at trial.
That same day, the state filed its objections to the third-party evidence that Hernandez intended to offer at trial.
A number of legal proceedings have followed, leading to the state to request the Supreme Court’s intermediate ruling.
In a prior oral argument, the state noted N.M. showed acts of kindness toward A.H., according to South Dakota Public Radio. Also, the expert testimony could shift the focus from whether someone of N.M.’s age could commit such an act to the appearance that N.M. was the party responsible for A.H.’s death.
The state told justices there’s no evidence connecting N.M. to the crime, but if an expert is allowed to testify that the boy was capable of committing murder, the jury might get the impression that the accusation is a scientific truth, SDPB reported.
Deputy Attorney General Sarah Thorne represents the state, while Lake Andes attorney Tim Whalen represents the defense.
Circuit Judge Bruce Anderson is presiding over the case, which now returns to Charles Mix County.
No date has been released for the next court hearings.
