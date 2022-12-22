One-Act Wonders

Members of the Wausa production of “Wonderland” perform at the 2022 Nebraska state one-act play contest held recently in Norfolk. Wausa won the Class D1 division, its 14th state title in 17 straight years of qualifying for state. Area schools Crofton, Hartington-Newcastle and Wynot also qualified for state, with H-N winning the Class C2 division.

 COURTESY PHOTO

When choosing this year’s one-act play for competition, Crofton director Holly Wortmann was taken aback by a student’s recommendation.

“I had a student (Garret Buschkamp) come to me last season and tell me we should do ‘M*A*S*H,’” she said, referring to the 1968 book by author Richard Hooker, 1970 movie and 1972-83 television series.

