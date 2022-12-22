One-Act Wonders

When choosing this year’s one-act play for competition, Crofton director Holly Wortmann was taken aback by a student’s recommendation.
“I had a student (Garret Buschkamp) come to me last season and tell me we should do ‘M*A*S*H,’” she said, referring to the 1968 book by author Richard Hooker, 1970 movie and 1972-83 television series.
“I had to laugh, and asked him, have you ever seen ‘M*A*S*H’? He had me convinced, when he told me, he watches the old episodes all the time (with his grandfather)!” Wortmann said.
“This past summer, we put together a senior leadership team, and I brought three different plays to them. They read the scripts and unanimously decided on ‘M*A*S*H.’”
Perhaps fittingly, Buschkamp played the lead role of Hawkeye Pierce in the adaptation.
The Crofton students reached out to veterans and other area residents as “homework” before putting on the production. The experience bonded the cast, crew and community.
Crofton went on to qualify and finish fifth in Class C1 at the Nebraska State Activities Association (NSAA) one-act play contest in Norfolk last month. The entry won first place for outstanding technical crew.
However, Crofton was far from alone in shining at the state contest. As has become a tradition, northeast Nebraska schools brought powerhouse performances to the stage. The area schools not only excelled with state awards for their production but also took home top acting and technical crew awards.
Hartington-Newcastle, directed by A.J. Johnson, won the Class C2 championship for its entry of “Ug, The Caveman Musical.” Lane Heimes, the lead actor, was named the Outstanding Male Performer.
Wausa, directed by Brad and Sheila Hoesing, won the Class D1 championship with “Wonderland.” Holly Johnson, the lead actress, won “Outstanding Female Performer.”
Judges give superior awards to any actor they find worthy, then select an outstanding male and female from that group as the top overall performers.
Wynot, directed by Heather Heimes, rounded out the area state entrants, bringing home fourth place in Class D2 with “Little Shop of Horrors,” based on the movie.
Hartington-Newcastle and Wausa have developed dynasties when it comes to dominating their one-act divisions.
Hartington and Hartington-Newcastle have collectively qualified for state 15 times, winning 10 times — 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 — and finishing as runner-up in 2016.
Wausa has qualified for state 17 straight years, winning the division 14 times — 12 times alone and twice during a co-op with Osmond.
Wausa has qualified for state 11 times, winning the championship five times and runner-up spot once. During Heather Heimes’ current 11-year tenure as coach, Wynot has qualified for the state contest five times and has finished as district runner-up four times.
Crofton last competed at state in 2017 and has qualified five times since 1980.
The Press & Dakotan asked the four schools to share their thoughts on a banner season.
CROFTON
While Buschkamp knew the show, most Crofton students were not familiar with “M*A*S*H,” Wortmann said.
“In their schedule and calendar, we included ‘homework’ for the students, including links to old episodes, watching movies similar to ‘M*A*S*H,’ listening to (author Richard) Hooker’s audible book and interviewing veterans in our community,” Wortmann said.
The community interaction provided a powerful connection, particularly with veterans, Wortmann said.
“The first thing we did when we went to costume the show, was reach out via social media to our community members for army fatigues,” she said. “We had a flooding of local vets and family members that reached deep in their closets for our kids. We got everything from combat boots that still had Afghanistan deployment dirt on them to World War II dress uniforms, and Korean War everyday fatigues.”
The next step in finding costumes provided an even deeper connection with the older area veterans, Wortmann said.
“We realized quickly that we needed the old Army green, and not camo,” she said. “Many of the students wore their grandfather’s clothing. Zac Arens, wore his grandpa Harold’s Korean War coat. Elizabeth Wortmann wore her grandpa James Wortmann’s dog tags. He wore them for three years straight in Korea, and she’s the only other person to wear them.”
Crofton also drew upon the Lewis and Clark Theater Company of Yankton, which had performed the full production of “M*A*S*H” several years ago, Wortmann said. “We had a cast and crew of 45, so outfitting 26 kids in army fatigues was no small task!” she added.
The cast took the veterans’ connection one step further, Wortmann said.
“At our public performance and dinner theater, we recognized veterans and asked them to wear their fatigues. It was a very touching night bringing those costumes back on stage for our community!” she said.
Wortmann expressed pride in the technical crew’s top honor at the state contest.
“Sometimes the tech doesn’t get the recognition they need for all the behind the scenes,” she said. “Yet, they come to every early morning rehearsal, set up and tear down, and know every single cue. Sometimes, I think they know the play and the lines better than the director!”
The Crofton production re-enacted the “M*A*S*H” unit.
“We had three different scenes with acting happening simultaneously throughout the 30-minute play — the nurses’ tent, the Swamp, and the mess tent,” she said. “One judge told us there was so much happening at once, he wanted to watch the show over and over to catch every scene.”
Besides taking fifth place and the best overall tech crew, Crofton received eight outstanding performance awards: Wyatt Tramp (Klinger) Rori Schmidt (Major Margaret Houlihan) Samantha Strunk (HoJon) Edison Sudbeck (Devine, the cook) Garret Buschkamp (Hawkeye) Jack Schieffer (Duke) Katie Neuharth (Congresswoman Goldfarb) and Grant Schieffer (Radar O’Reilly).
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE
In his award-winning role with “Ug the Caveman,” Lane Heimes gave a performance of historic — actually, prehistoric — proportions.
“Four years of hard work paid off,” he said. “I was excited, relieved and very thankful when I heard my name get called for the award. Winning state as well as winning that award my senior year is truly a dream come true.”
The H-N entry clicked not only with the judges but also with the audience at the Johnny Carson Theater, Heimes said.
“Our state performance could not have been more perfect. The crowd definitely enjoyed the show and were laughing the whole time,” he said. “It was so fun to play Ug this year. It wasn’t very hard to pick up the personality of Ug because I have had to act dumb in previous years’ plays. My school won state with this play 10 years ago, so our coaches kind of knew what had to happen for us to be successful again.”
The cast developed into their roles, Heimes said, but he required some extra work in the costume department.
“We used a lot of the same costumes. However, I needed one made for me,” he said. “I got to wear a skirt as well as a fur sash. I also got to wear a lot of make-up so I looked plenty filthy for the part of a caveman.”
Heimes finds one-act plays to his liking for many reasons.
“One reason I love one-act is because I can act crazy, especially like a dumb caveman. I enjoy entertaining people and making them laugh,” he said. “One-act gives me the opportunity to be someone completely different and entertain people in the process. I am very grateful to have Mr. Johnson as a coach. He is one of the main reasons for such an amazing legacy at HNS. It is truly a gift to work with him at practice.”
Besides Heimes, superior acting awards were received by H-N seniors Turner Dendinger, Carsen Hopping and Alivia Morten, junior Mani Lange and sophomore Cole Heimes.
As director, Johnson said the production — about a group of cavemen creating the first play ever — fit the cast very well. “I knew they would have fund doing it,” he said.
Heimes won a superior performance award last year and took it to the highest level this year, Johnson said.
“Lane is very deserving. He is not only talented, but he (also) has incredible drive and works very hard,” Johnson said. “I’m very happy for him. He gave an amazing performance (at the state contest).”
Johnson credited the students with keeping the tradition going.
“They show up willing to work hard each and every practice,” he said.
WAUSA
Spouses Brad and Sheila Hoesing teamed up again this year as directors, with Sheila writing the original version of the production 11 years ago.
“‘Wonderland’ is an adaptation of the original ‘Alice in Wonderland’ story. Of course, we have to twist it a bit,” Sheila said jokingly. “I wrote it quite a few years ago, and it mainly came from loving fantasy and knowing the kids we had this year could really fit the characters of the story.”
For Sheila, this marked the first year for revamping a play. Several members of the original cast returned to watch this year’s version. The “alumni” met their current counterparts and had photos taken with them, with one alumnus bringing her original costume pieces she wore 11 years ago.
The adaptation of the classic story contained a “rather dark ending,” Brad said, adding they thought this group would fit the script well.
“We also posted a lot of modern things into this piece: modern music, theatrics, lighting, sound, etc.,” he said. “It was a ton of fun, and we had a blast along with our kids!”
Brad credited a total team effort by the cast and crew. “Holly (Johnson) won the overall best actress in the state. She really pulled out all the stops in Norfolk and did an outstanding job, as did the rest of our kids,” he said.
Besides Johnson, superior award winners were Kylie Thorell, Colton Baue, Taylor Alexander, Braydon Hoesing and Brady Bloomquist.
Johnson said she felt “shocked and honored” at winning the award, her first for outstanding performance at the state festival.
“I prepared for this role by practicing my lines a lot and thinking of how my movements will reflect as a rabbit,” she said.
“I loved having this role because it allowed me to use my lines and movements to represent my character. Originally, when I got this role, I didn’t know how much I would like it but I really loved it as one act season went on.”
This year, the Wausmond co-op was discontinued, Brad said. Osmond went with Randolph for a sports co-op, and it became too difficult to continue finding practice times, he said.
“Osmond did a great job this year, with close to 30 kids participating in their play production,” he said.
“The kids still remain extremely close from both schools,” Sheila added.
Brad believes the Wausa program remains so strong because the students fully commit to what’s asked of them and the community provides tremendous backing.
Sheila agreed on the strong community backing, including family traditions.
“The kids have been raised around it, so you have so much buy in,” she said. “This year was pretty amazing. We have students in the cast whose parents were in our very first production 17 years ago. To see that cycle is just heartwarming and a little overwhelming.”
WYNOT
While one of the smaller schools, Wynot director Heather Heimes noted her productions draw nearly the entire student body.
“We have 50-some kids in school and 42 go out for one-act, so I have to find scripts that can handle a larger-sized cast,” she said. “Zoey, my oldest (child), is my assistant and Isabelle, my youngest, is a junior and part of the team.”
Why perform “Little Shop of Horrors?”
“We hadn’t done a musical in a while and I just remember it as being one of my favorite movies as a kid,” Heather said. “Then I called Keith Goeden — who was my (drama) coach in high school — and he helped me find Audrey IIs (the flytrap alien plant). And the rest is history.”
The Wynot students watched the movie on tryouts night, complete with a kickoff party of Chinese food and games, Heimes said.
The “Little Shop” effort even reached the Big Apple, Heimes said.
“Erin Schroeder of ‘Heartland Docs’ (television series) found all of our costumes on her trips to New York to visit her mom,” she said. “It’s just a whole community effort. My husband hosts brisket feed fundraisers and the community shows up in sell-out crowds. It’s all about community.”
Outstanding performers were seniors Colin Wieseler and Jude Krie, juniors Isabelle Heimes and Myrah Sudbeck, and freshman Justin Heimes.
Wieseler has performed in the one-act play all four years of high school.
“My role this year was one of the main parts, but also being pretty much the team leader. The Wynot one-act tradition is one like none others. Every year, probably over three-fourths of the high school is one-act,” he said.
“Everyone enjoys going out, even though it tends to get very busy with all the other extracurriculars we are in. Part of that is the great coaches. Mrs. Heimes has always been great. She would put in countless hours of thinking what we can do to improve. She would always plan around sports practices.
“I really enjoyed my time in one-act, and I will never forget the countless memories I have made.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.