Flags For First Graders Returns To Yankton

Local veterans and first graders flew friendly flags together in a class about patriotism offered last month.
The Flags for First Graders presentation offered by the 40 and 8 veterans group was given to all of the Yankton School District’s first graders by four local veterans who volunteered. The 40 and 8 group that sponsors the program was founded in the wake of World War I, and took its name from the number of troops or horses that could fit in a railroad box car.
What the group does is promote patriotism for first graders, Cathy Brown, one of the presenters, told the Press & Dakotan. January’s presenters included Wes Rye, Fran Johnson, Patty Davis and Brown.
“We talked a little bit about flag etiquette, how to fold the flag and what the Pledge of Allegiance means,” Brown said. “It’s promoting patriotism, which I really think our country needs more of.”
Also, all of her grandchildren have gotten a flag through the program and loved it, she said.
The group has presented the class to Yankton’s first graders for years but took last year off because of high COVID-19 case numbers in the area.
As with other years, the children were enthusiastic about the information they learned, Brown said.
“I was really surprised at how much they love getting flags and learning about it,” she said. “There’s actually quite a bit of patriotism in Yankton.”
Brown said she found it exciting to see that many of the children have veterans in their families.
Presenter Rye said that the program was well received in all the schools, noting that from administrators who approved the class to the custodians who set it up, his group found friendly cooperation.
“What impressed me was that the teachers in Yankton were definitely receptive to this program,” he said. “It was also impressive how the teachers handled the children. The children were really obedient, listened to instructions and their questions were relevant.”
Also, seeing that the people leading the program were veterans, many of the children talked about how their fathers or grandfathers had also been in the service, Rye said.
Some educators mentioned teaching similar information about flag respect at the beginning of the school year, he said.
“When we came in half a year later, they said it reinforced what the teachers had already been telling the children,” Rye said. “But the kids were still interested because it came from other people.”
In addition to learning about the flag and how to be respectful of it, each child is given a mini flag and stand and a coloring book.
The students were intrigued by the gifts and at having their own flag, he said.
They also had a lot of questions, which Johnson told the Press & Dakotan he found fascinating.
“It’s a very heartwarming thing to introduce young people to patriotism, the flag and how to honor it,” he said. “I just get all tickled about it. I’ve got eight grandchildren and six great-grands, and a lot of them are that size.
“I think, if I help these kids, maybe somebody else will help my kids.”
———
The group is seeking veterans interested in volunteering for its patriotism classes. For more information, call 605-760-7747 or 605-760-5941.
