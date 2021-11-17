CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Award-winning University of North Carolina (UNC) chemist Frank Leibfarth, a native of Yankton, will deliver UNC’s 2021 Winter Commencement address at 2 p.m. Dec. 12., in the Dean E. Smith Center.
According to the UNC website, Leibfarth joined the College of Arts & Sciences’ chemistry faculty in 2016 and has since earned acclaim for his innovative research approaches to polymer and materials chemistry, teaching and mentoring.
Leibfarth came to North Carolina after a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He earned a doctorate in chemistry from the University of California Santa Barbara and a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of South Dakota, where also played football and was an Academic All-American.
He is a 2003 graduate of Yankton High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.