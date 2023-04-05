The Yankton Democratic Party will be meeting Monday, April 10, at the Yankton Community Library at 5:30 p.m. This meeting will be in the quiet room at the library.
Jennifer Slaight-Hansen, who has recently been elected as the chairperson for the South Dakota Democratic Party, will be joining in via a Zoom call. She will give an update on the state party activities as well as answer any questions.
