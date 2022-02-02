100 Years Ago
Friday, February 3, 1922
• Two railway lines into Yankton which had been closed up by the storm, the Platte line of the Milwaukee and the Great Northern to Sioux Falls, were opened today in time to bring visiting newspaper men to the press conference, and schedules on all lines were rapidly getting back to normal.
• Workmen at the Meridian Highway bridge site were engaged today in cutting ice from around the piling of the tramway and trestle leading to Pier 8.
75 Years Ago
Monday, February 3, 1947
• Bob Karolevitz, formerly of Yankton, State college printing and rural journalism junior, is the author of an article on high school journalism in the January issue of the Quill, monthly magazine of Sigma Delta Chi.
• A knifing cold wind blew in from the northwest early this morning, and as a result temperatures tumbled rapidly, dropping more than 40 degrees in a few hours to envelop the area with a penetrating chill. According to radio reports, the temperature at 6 a.m. was 38 degrees, but the mercury fell to 18 by 7 o’clock. By 11 a.m. the reading was 4 below zero.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, February 3, 1972
• Marcela Vega is not the “Girl from Impanima” but at 16, she is just as pretty as the song would have you believe. Miss Vega is visiting the United States as a guest of the Robert W. Hirsch family in Yankton and is attending Yankton Senior High School. Prior to her Yankton visit, the South American Miss lived with her family in the city of Ovalle, Coquimbo Province of Chile.
• Two more of the Yankton College Greyhound gridders have been offered chances to play professional football next fall. Mark Herman, free safety for the Hounds, was selected in the 15th round of the NFL draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, and Wendell Wilson, cornerback, was notified by telephone last night that the Atlanta Falcons want to sign him as a free agent.
25 Years Ago
Monday, February 3, 1997
• New homeless shelter director Gary Mischke will take over on Wednesday. He replaces outgoing directors Ray & Vi Delay. Volunteers will assist at the shelter during the transition period.
• The City of Huron should take over the South Dakota State Fair, according to Gov. Bill Janklow, who said he made the suggestion to a group of Huron residents who visited Pierre last week. “I have begged over the years for the City of Huron to take the State fair.” he said. “We’d give them the fairgrounds …I f they had a vested interest in that place they’d make it work.”
