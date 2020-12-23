CASES DISPOSED: DEC. 12-18, 2020
Alec Michael Barta, Gayville; Driving under influence-1st offense; $723.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50; License revoked for 90 days; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Darrick Lamont Snow, 308 1/2 E. Fifth Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $190.49; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Dylan Marc Sutherland, Sioux Falls; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Delray Edwin Geuther, 406 Picotte Street, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Denise Renee Delgadillo, 101 Deer Blvd. Apt. 1, Yankton; Speed on four lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Chad Lewis Guernsey, Burwekll, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $234.50.
Jaysen Lessert Dugan, Vermillion; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Elizabeth Feilmeier, 900 Walnut, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check - $400 or less; $508.28; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Tye Shallenberger, Nebraska City, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $239.50.
Dustin E. Reiners, 1009 Broadway, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Todd Alan Deville, 1204 National Street, Yankton; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Violation of protection order; Recharged by information.
Joseph Hofmann, 1014 W. 12th, Yankton; Obey traffic device unless directed by policeman; $132.50.
Jeffrey M. Green, 213 W. 10th St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Branden Dean Sharp, 600 Broadway, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Douglas Allen Beaudette, Bloomfield, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Mick Joseph McGee, Burke; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ernest W. Stratmeyer, Worthing; Locking/tagging big game transported; $346.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Kim A. Whitman-Johnson, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $105.
Wicahpi Omani Win, Mitchell; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by court.
Tiffany Marie Toussaint, 1207 Belair Rd., Yankton; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Danyalle Reynolds, 413 Walnut St. Apt. 3, Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; $102.
Alysha M. Samataro, 900 Bill Baggs Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Matthew Ethan Daly, North Platte, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $731.50.
Glen Scott Christianson, 600 W. 6th Street #14, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of five years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Anne Kimberly Burch, 100 Robin St. #8, Yankton; Fail to stop after accident with unattended vehicle; $122.50.
Melissa A. Cowman, Sioux Falls; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $270.
Kargo John Feimer, 2916 Broadway Ave. Apt. 201, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50; Throw match or burning object from vehicle; $104 fine; $104 suspended fine; $78.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Amy Rose Bell, Volin; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Edward Lamar Williams, Douglasville, Ga.; Overweight on axle; $199.50.
Mariah Leigh Mace, Wagner; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $300; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Distribute/possession with intent to distribute 1 ounce less ½ pound marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joel H. Kokes, Ord, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $246.50.
Jaime A. Barrios, Junior, Columbus, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $281.50.
Jodi Lynn Walter, 2400 Douglas Ave. Lot 24, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sharon Myers, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Morgan Skye Warnock, 610 E. 16th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Drew Greger, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 108, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Joshua Wiebelhaus, Fordyce, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $255.50.
Todd Alan Deville, 1204 National Street, Yankton; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Gabriel Dunkel, 500 E. 8th St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.