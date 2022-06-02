Yankton EAA Chapter 1029 will hold a Young Eagles Rally on Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m.-noon in the terminal building at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport, Yankton. The Young Eagles flights are free for youngsters between age 8-17. Participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item or two to donate to the Food Pantry.
The Young Eagles Program of the EAA has the goal of giving 70,000 kids a free airplane ride in 2022. The EAA achieved their previous goal of flying 1 million kids by Dec. 17, 2003, which was the 100th anniversary of powered flight first accomplished by the Wright brothers. The EAA has given 2.25 million rides as of May 22, 2022.
The Yankton EAA Chapter has flown over 3,700 kids in Young Eagle events at local airports including Yankton, Bloomfield, Gregory, Hartington, and Vermillion over the past 28 years.
A parent or guardian must complete and sign a registration form that will be available at the registration table in the airport terminal. Young Eagles receive a flight certificate, pilot logbook with a code for a free web-based ground school training (ages 13-17 years old), and their name is placed in the world’s largest logbook at www.youngeagles.org.
For more information, contact coordinator Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
