100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 26, 1921
• Yankton must have been in the middle of things last night, for the heaviest rainfall shown on the weather map was right here – 1.48 inches. In addition to that, the lightning did considerable damage to the system of the Eastern Dakota Electric company, burning out several fuses and about 75 street lamps in the northern part of the city.
• The high stage of the river is not interfering with the progress on the pier construction, but no tramway will be built out to the site of the next pier until the superintendent is satisfied that the water is not going to carry it out.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 26, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 26, 1971
• Rep. Charles Thone, R-Neb., and Mayor Lester Fitch of Niobrara have appealed to Congress for $1 million to begin relocating the town, Nebraska’s third oldest, before it becomes hopelessly waterlogged.
• During the past several months, students of Yankton College have engaged in a project to encourage the donation of books by Yankton College faculty and Yankton area churches for the Sinte Gleska College Center on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota. They secured the donation of 1,500 volumes for the new center.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 26, 1996
• No paper
