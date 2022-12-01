In the wake of the closing of Minerva’s Grill and Bar earlier this week, Boss’ Pizza and Chicken restaurant (Boss’) has announced it will be opening a Yankton location at that site this month and will also be taking over catering for events at the Kelly Inn.
Joshua Benz, director of franchising for Boss’, told the Press & Dakotan that efforts are underway to open at the 1607 E. South Dakota Highway 50 location adjacent to the Kelly Inn.
“We’ll be running a very reduced menu for a week or two, mainly for hotel guests, just to keep them fed, but it really won’t be a Boss’ menu,” he said. “We’ve got to move in the pizza oven, broasters for our broasted chicken, and that will be happening as we go through this month.”
Boss’ started out at its Central Sioux Falls location and became known for its pizza and broasted chicken, as well as its late-night delivery option. Now, the franchise has two locations in Sioux Falls and locations in Tea, Brookings, Rapid City and Keystone, as well as in North Dakota and Nebraska.
The changeover to a Boss’ menu will be gradual as equipment is installed and employees trained, Benz said.
Boss’ will be doing catering for Kelly Inn events as well, he said.
“We do have a banquet menu that includes your typical banquet-type items —not just pizza and chicken,” Benz said, noting that it includes prime rib, turkey and pork loin. “We have experience. We have a location at the Ramada in Sioux Falls, and we do banquets for that hotel.”
Also, Boss’ has an events center attached to its Tea location, which caters to that venue, he said.
“Our goal is to have a soft open here this month, and then roll full force into the new year,” he said. “We’ll probably be looking at middle to end of January for a grand opening.”
When complete, the Yankton Boss’ location will be a full-service sports bar with video lottery, Benz said, adding that Boss’ signature delivery into the early hours of the morning will be available as well.
“We’re just really excited to be here,” he said.
