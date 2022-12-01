In the wake of the closing of Minerva’s Grill and Bar earlier this week, Boss’ Pizza and Chicken restaurant (Boss’) has announced it will be opening a Yankton location at that site this month and will also be taking over catering for events at the Kelly Inn.

Joshua Benz, director of franchising for Boss’, told the Press & Dakotan that efforts are underway to open at the 1607 E. South Dakota Highway 50 location adjacent to the Kelly Inn.

